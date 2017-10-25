Nestlé Waters to certify 20 factories with AWS for water stewardship by 2020

Nestlé Waters has today announced that it will strengthen its collaboration with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) to certify 20 factories by 2020.

The company has already certified four Nestlé Waters bottling facilities in Sheikhupura, Pakistan, and in California (Ontario, Sacramento and Livermore). It plans to certify additional sites in Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

The announcement is part of Nestlé Waters’ commitment to continuous improvement of its water stewardship practices, to address shared water challenges and ensure the sustainability of water resources.

AWS is the first global water stewardship standard for measuring responsible water stewardship across social, environmental and economic criteria. In a rigorous certification process, independent bodies verify progress against 30 core AWS criteria.

Maurizio Patarnello, Nestlé Waters CEO: “Collaborating with AWS is a new step on our water stewardship journey. It will allow us to engage further with local communities to secure the sustainability of the local water resources where we operate. By broadly implementing the AWSstandard, we will pave the way and show that meaningful collaboration is possible for the future of water.’’