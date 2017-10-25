Wim Wenders: Helena Vaz Da Silva European Award Laureate 2017

Wim Wenders has been honored with the Helena Vaz da Silva European Award for Raising Public Awareness on Cultural Heritage 2017, paying tribute to his ongoing contribution to communicating Europe’s multicultural story and ideals. The presentation ceremony took place at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon.

The European Award for Raising Public Awareness on Cultural Heritage is named after Helena Vaz da Silva (1939-2002), Portuguese journalist, writer, cultural activist and politician. It is presented annually to a European citizen whose career has been distinguished by activities that disseminate, defend and promote Europe’s cultural heritage.

Reacting to the news, Wim Wenders stated: „I am deeply grateful for this award, because I so much identify with the ideas that are driving it. Europe is an ongoing utopia, built, more than anything, on its cultural heritage. We have to keep constructing our common future, but in the process must not forget to preserve the legacy of our past.“

