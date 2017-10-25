NEO Tech’s Wins Contract Manufacturing Innovation Award for Its Product Commercialization Services

NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and aerospace & defense markets, announces that it won an Electronic Component News (ECN) Impact Award for Contract Manufacturer Innovation for its engineering and contract manufacturing services. The award was presented to the company at a dinner and awards event that took place on October 22 at the 2017 ECIA Executive Conference taking place in Chicago.



NEO Tech performs product design and engineering service activity for its OEM customers. The company operates as a seamless extension of its customers engineering organizations, adding scale, flexibility and speed to their design process. It is NEO Tech’s engineering services strategy to become its customer’s engineering partner at any stage of the design cycle to assist in transforming ideas into production-ready products. This strategy led one emerging technology eye care OEM to choose NEO Tech as their commercialization partner, assisting them in launching an innovative capsulotomy cataract treatment.



This extensive engineering collaboration and acceleration of the eye care OEM’s product commercialization process was the basis for the ECN Contract Manufacturing Innovation award. The OEM realized that to optimize the challenges of a short time-to-market window and commercializing a new technology, they would need a partner with both medical product design capabilities and medical product manufacturing expertise. NEO Tech fit the bill and used its integrated medical device design and manufacturing expertise to reduce knowledge transfer risk and minimize latency in the process. The partnership with NEO Tech enabled the OEM to successfully lunch from concept to commercial volume production in two years.



Now in its fifth year, the Electronic Component News (ECN) Impact Awards program recognizes design excellence. This year’s winners have shown excellence in engineering through electronic design and groundbreaking innovation. ECN is a global trade publication providing product information, news and editorial to the electronic design community for more than 50 years.



