Small Town, Big Crimes

Powers Trace is a small rural community located among the farms on a two-lane road in Southwest Georgia. This fictional town of intrigue, plagued by crime and violence, is at the center of Don Bill’s trilogy: Powers Trace, Power Trace II: The Ice Age, and Power Trace III: The Live Oak.



The story focuses on the small police force safeguarding the people of their town. Composed of five brave policemen who try to serve the citizens dutifully, they struggle with limited funds, cast-off equipment handed down from the sheriff’s department, long hours, and meager salaries.



Power Trace II: The Ice Age revolves around the rise of methamphetamine, speed, ICE, and other kinds of illicit substances. The third and last installment in the trilogy, Power Trace III: The Live Oak takes on the scandalous graft and corruption claims in the county, coupled with the resurrected bigotry of the Old South.



Thrilling, moving, and action-packed—the Powers Trace trilogy tells stories of honor, dedication, and duty-bound public servants who are ready to put their lives on the line for the people they protect.



About the Author

Don Bill grew up in a small Kansas farm town. He had served in the US Air Force as a pilot for over twenty years. After his service, he pursued an MBA and went on to work as a cost accountant for various manufacturing companies. He has also been fond of sailboat racing, which led to his appointment as commodore of the local sailing and yacht club. He now lives in Georgia with his wife.