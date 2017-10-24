EU bioenergy reform: good first step, but far more needed to help climate and people

Voting on the reform of the Renewable Energy Directive for 2030, the European Parliament’s Environment Committee improved the Commission’s proposal by proposing to phase out the use of biofuels made from food crops by 2030. But Oxfam says it does not do enough to end the EU’s bioenergy policy’s destructive effects on the climate and on people worldwide.

Reacting to tonight’s vote, Oxfam International’s EU Economic Justice Policy Lead, Marc-Olivier Herman, said:

“Members of the Environment Committee are slowly shutting the front door to bad biofuels made from food crops, but they have left open the back door. There is a high risk that EU biofuels will continue to compete with food production for scarce land resources, putting people at risk of hunger.

“As a consequence of the EU’s massive biofuel consumption, people all over the world are being pushed from their land and rainforests are being cleared. The proposed new legislation’s safeguards are too weak to stop such attacks on human rights and our environment.

“The EU’s continuing biofuel mandates and other forms of state aid would allow the biofuel industry to rake in billions of euros through tax exemptions and from consumers who are obliged to pay more at the pump. Vulnerable people around the globe are made to pay the price.

“We urge the Parliament to now advance a rapid and complete phase out of the use of crops for biofuels.”

