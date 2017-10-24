The Insightful Guide to Better Mental Health

One’s outlook in life makes all the difference. In a world bombarded by negativity, staying positive can be very challenging. How does a person live with purpose? Dr. Linda Miles guides those who want to live more fully in the present with her book, Change Your Story Change Your Brain.



In Change Your Story Change Your Brain, Dr. Miles shares a collection of essays and practices that offer specific examples of how mindfulness can be applied and how it can influence positive outcomes in one’s life. As extensively studied by Dr. John Kabat-Zinn at the University of Massachusetts, mindfulness is a scientific approach to acceptance and inner peace. His research was the groundbreaking drive behind mindfulness as a way to help patients with medical illnesses. She imparts insights and information that can change readers’ way of thinking and alter the course of their lives for the better.







Change Your Story Change Your Brain

Written by Dr. Linda Miles

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $15.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Linda Miles has several professional awards under her belt, such as Outstanding Educator in Business and Industry from Florida State University and Outstanding Contributions to Knowledge in the Practice of Marriage and Family Therapy by TAMFT. Miles has a passion to help create a better world through loving relationships. She cowrote The New Marriage, Transcending the Happily-Ever-After Myth with her husband, Dr. Robert Miles.



More information about the author and her work is available at www.drlindamiles.com.