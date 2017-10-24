Collection of Whimsical Poems Capture the Wonders of the Natural World

The world is filled with unimaginable wonders, believes Sylvia Stern. She attempts to capture these marvels in her collection of fanciful poems, Dancing with the Moon and Stars.



Stern, a huge fan of sky-gazing, draws inspiration from the clouds, the stars, the moon, and the sun. In, Dancing with the Moon and the Stars, she shows her appreciation and awe for these heavenly bodies in lines and verses. She explores the many marvels of world from the weather, the seasons, insects to colors. She takes readers into an exciting journey through the natural world.



Stern’s collection of poems combines fact and fancy in whimsical lines filled with joy and positivity. Her poems are not only great for fueling the imagination, but also for learning how to read. Each poem contains easy and challenging words that are fun to learn and repeat.



Young readers can enjoy exploring the world and learn words that they can use to express their appreciation for their surroundings.





Dancing with the Moon and the Stars

Written by Sylvia Stern

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $19.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Sylvia Stern is an avid sky observer. She gets inspiration from cloud-watching. Her book, Dancing with the Moon and the Stars, explores the wonders of the natural world in poems. More information about Sylvia’s work is available at her website www.sylviasternbooks.com.

