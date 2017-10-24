CyberLink Introduces ActionDirector 3 The Easy-to-Use Video Editor for 360° and Action Videos

CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), launched the latest version of their innovative video editor, ActionDirector, for the booming action camera and 360° camera market. ActionDirector is designed to serve the needs of action cam enthusiasts, enabling them to quickly turn footage from 360° and action cameras into impressive action highlights and effortlessly create stunning little planet videos.

Based on a recent survey from Nikon, 92% of Americans are ready to capture and share their memories using 360° camera, and with increasing 360° camera options entering the consumer market at lower price points, 360° camera are set to become a popular gift item in the 2017 holiday season.

ActionDirector 3 provides an intuitive end-to-end 360° editing capability – from importing to editing, producing and sharing 360° videos. For users who want to share 360° videos in conventional 2D formats, ActionDirector’s innovative View Designer provides options both for creating popular ‘Little Planet’ videos — stereographic projections of the spherical panoramas captured by 360° cameras — and also dynamic 2D action videos using 360° footage.

“360° cameras have ushered in a whole new experience for video enthusiasts. 360° cameras capture entire scenes in an immersive way, freeing people from concerns about shot composition and direction,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “ActionDirector is designed specifically for highly active video enthusiasts who don’t always have the time or the skill to turn their 360° footage into attractively edited videos they would be proud to share. With versatile editing tools, ActionDirector is an ideal accessory for 360° camera owners, helping them to create stunning action videos in just a few minutes.”

Augmenting ActionDirector’s famed ease-of-use, the new release also adds technology for applying instant color enhancement to raw video footage, along with one-click tools for dramatically improving both video and audio quality.

Key Features

360° Action — Create 360° projects, or even conventional 2D video projects using 360° footage,

Import, enhance, edit and produce 360° video.

Create dynamic conventional video with 360° footage, using either a flat 2D projection or applying the eye-catching new Little Planet view. NEW

Get creative with brand new filter effects that enable instant application of artistic looks to footage.NEW

Stunning Highlights —Turn video footage into action-packed highlight reels ready to share.

—Turn video footage into action-packed highlight reels ready to share. Create incredible 4K movies that can be enjoyed on a big screen TV.

Craft slow motion sequences with high-end 240fps action video.

Add any audio track then use intuitive tools to fade it in, balance it out and match it to the video sequences.

Quick Cuts — No complex tools. No tedious file converting.

— No complex tools. No tedious file converting. Optimized to deliver pixel-perfect editing of the widest range of popular video formats available. No converting to proprietary formats.

Themed templates create impressive, professional-looking movies almost instantly via simple drag and drop.

Storyboard mode speeds up movie making enabling video effects and the sequence of scenes to be viewed at a glance.

Easy Editing — No expertise or even experience in video editing required.

— No expertise or even experience in video editing required. Correct fish eye distortion, color and lighting problems, and shaky video at the click of a button.

Instant video and audio denoise remove common imperfections and artifacts in action clips. NEW

Give video back the vivid, rich colors seen with the naked eye using a simple one-click color enhancer. Leaves skin tone unaffected. NEW

o From special effects like freeze frames, slow motion, and zooms, through to extreme transitions and lens & lighting corrections, all the tools for creating an action adventure are available in a single clever workspace.

ActionDirector Availability

ActionDirector 3 is now available for purchase on the CyberLink Store. OEM partners interested in learning more about ActionDirector, please contact press@cyberlink.com

About CyberLink

CyberLink (5203.TW) is a world leader in multimedia software design. Since 1996, CyberLink has transformed how people enjoy and create media on PCs, mobile devices and in the Cloud. The company’s award-winning products are sold to all major PC manufacturers as well as millions of customers worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CyberLink also runs regional operations through offices in the US, Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific territories. Further information about CyberLink can be found at cyberlink.com.