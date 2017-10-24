VIZ Media Announces The Release Of Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: Zakki

VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media),a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, expands its catalog for the popular manga property TOKYO GHOUL with the release of TOKYO GHOUL ILLUSTRATIONS: ZAKKI on November 21st.

TOKYO GHOUL ILLUSTRATIONS: ZAKKI features artwork and behind-the-scenes notes, commentary and ruminations from series creator Sui Ishida. Discover the creative process that brought the hit manga and anime to life, in gloriously ghoulish full color. The art book will be available exclusively in a hardcover print edition with an MSRP of $24.99 U.S. / $33.99 CAN.

VIZ Media publishes TOKYO GHOUL and the recently-launched series continuation, TOKYO GHOUL: RE, in print and digital editions.

“TOKYO GHOUL is an extremely popular series with North American readers and manga fans, and we invite them to dive even further into the surreal and harrowing world that exists between monster and human in this vivid new art book release,” says Hope Donovan, VIZ Media’s Managing Editor.

In the TOKYO GHOUL manga, Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way—except their craving for human flesh. Ken Kaneki is an ordinary college student until a violent encounter turns him into the first half-human, half-Ghoul hybrid. Trapped between two worlds, he must survive Ghoul turf wars, learn more about Ghoul society and master his new powers.

Manga creator Sui Ishida was born in Fukuoka, Japan, and is the author of TOKYO GHOUL and several TOKYO GHOUL one-shots, including one that won second place in the Weekly Young Jump 113th Grand Prix award in 2010. TOKYO GHOUL began serialization in Weekly Young Jump in 2011 and was adapted into anime in 2014.

For additional information on TOKYO GHOUL ILLUSTRATIONS: ZAKKI, TOKYO GHOUL, TOKYO GHOUL: RE and other manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

