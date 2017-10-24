Secret Rendezvous and Familial Obligations Clash in Romance Novel

What lengths will a woman go to? This is the question that author Carlotta Maria Shinn Russell asks through her beautiful and enigmatic character in Simone’: Tuscany the Saga Begins.



The book follows Simone’, who keeps a personal diary detailing the mysteries of her youth and adulthood. The Saga of Simone’ begin when she was fourteen, the decisions she made threw her into a spiral, not aware the repercussions that would take place later in her life. Simone’ at seventeen, found herself in a whirlwind, knew she had to protect her family.



Simone’ knows sooner or later the mystery she has kept hidden for twenty-four years would come to light. With the love she has for her family used all her strength of mind to protect them. But will this be enough to save them from the secrets of her past?



“After reading several chapters it becomes even more interesting and the plots are exciting and somewhat unexpected. Looking forward to the next novel,” says one Amazon customer, who gave the book five stars. Another Amazon customer commented that “it was a thrilling read” and that she “enjoyed the story line and the build-up.”





Simone’: Tuscany the Saga Begins

Written by Carlotta Maria Shinn Russell

About the Author

Carlotta Maria Shinn Russell is a university professor and an author. She has an MBA and an MA: Communications. Carlotta is a member of Toastmasters International, the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and the Mobile Writers’ Guild.



