MEDIA ALERT: Christie’s Watches New York announces: The Joe Dimaggio Patek Philippe Reference 130 and The Amelia Earhart Tiffany & Co. Travel Watch

Christie’s New York Watches proudly announces two rare highlights to be sold in the New York evening sale of Exceptional Watches on Thursday,December 7 2017: The Joe DiMaggio Patek Philippe Reference 130 and The Amelia Earhart Tiffany & Co. Travel Watch.

Joe DiMaggio is regarded as one of the most legendary baseball players to ever put on the famous Yankees pinstripes, famously known for his 56-game hitting streak from 1941. As one of the most respected sportsmen in American history, Christie’s is honored to present the opportunity to own this iconic timepiece. (Estimate: $150,000 – 300,000).

Made in 1947, DiMaggio’s Patek Philippe Reference 130 offers the functional elegance of a Chronograph with desirable gold Breguet numerals beautifully set against the silvered dial. With a well-preserved case and manufacturer’s signature, this represents a very rare opportunity for both Joe DiMaggio fans and Patek Philippe collectors alike.

Amelia Earhart was personally gifted the aforementioned travel watch from her friend and iconic British aviator, Amy Johnson. The back of its silver case is engraved To Amelia, In Sincere Admiration, Amy. The watch was presented to Amelia in 1932, the year that she had gained the title of the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Christie’s is proud to offer this watch which belonged to an iconic woman who broke boundaries and represents amazing perseverance and heroic triumph to this day.

Further December 7th Watches auction details and property highlights to come November 2017.

Christie’s, the world’s leading art business, had global auction, private and digital sales in first half of 2017 that totalled £2.35 billion / $3 billion. Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Prices range from $200 to over $100 million. Christie’s also has a long and successful history conducting private sales for its clients in all categories, with emphasis on Post-War & Contemporary, Impressionist & Modern, Old Masters and Jewellery.

Alongside regular sales online, Christie’s has a global presence in 46 countries, with 10 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zürich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

*Please note when quoting estimates above that other fees will apply in addition to the hammer price - see Section D of the Conditions of Sale at the back of the sale catalogue.

*Estimates do not include buyer’s premium. Sales totals are hammer price plus buyer’s premium and are reported net of applicable fees.