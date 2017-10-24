Enel Confirmed by CDP as Global Leader in Corporate Response to Climate Change

Enel has been admitted for the second year in a row in the Climate A list of the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), which comprises companies from around the world that have been identified as global leaders in corporate response to climate change. CDP recognised Enel’s actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

“The inclusion in this prestigious list further confirms our contribution to the fight against climate change, one of the most pressing challenges the world faces today and which requires full engagement from corporate players,” said Francesco Starace, Enel Group CEO. “Enel’s engagement in climate action is an integral part of the Group’s business strategy, as shown by our pledge to become CO2-free by 2050 and our focus on the Group’s renewable growth, in line with our commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal 13, which involves taking urgent action to combat climate change,.”

The 2017 Climate A List comprises 112 global companies, selected out of more than 2,000 companies that participate in CDP’s climate change disclosure programme. Inclusion in the Climate A List is based on a score which assesses a company’s awareness of climate change issues, management methods and progress towards action taken on climate change.

CDP is an international non-profit which promotes engagement and disclosure on environmental issues among investors, companies, cities, states and regions worldwide to enable better-informed decisions on climate action.

The Enel Group is also included in leading sustainability indexes such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World, FTSE4Good and Euronext-Vigeo. In addition, Enel was the only utility and the only Italian business in Fortune’s 2017 “Change the World” list of the world’s top 50 companies that had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their business strategy and operations. Enel is also the only Italian company included by the European think tank InfluenceMap among the most influential companies in the fight against climate change within the 2017 report “The Corporate Carbon Policy Footprint: the 50 Most Influential”.