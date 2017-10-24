Dogs Are Godsent Angels

Dogs are man’s best friend. Many even consider them angels who help humans go through hard times in their lives.



Denise G. Irvine had a dog named Scruffy, who helped her family get through painful times. To cope with Scruffy’s sudden death, Irvine wrote the story of a dog who served as a family’s guardian angel in An Angel Called Scruffy.



In the book, readers are first introduced to Rissa, an angel who dislikes her appearance, but is chosen anyway to be sent to Earth as a small dog named Scruffy. She is adopted by a family who is working through a divorce.



Primarily an adolescent book, An Angel Called Scruffy aims to teach practical life lessons to readers of all ages. One Amazon customer says, “It is a heart opener and helps one understand the life of one suffering from divorce or any tough life experience. Great reading for a family.”



An Angel Called Scruffy also illustrates an example of pet therapy—a way for humans to cope with struggles and continue on their path to hope and healing. It teaches that although we think we are inadequate, God has a purpose for all of us and will use our unique qualities for His plan. Finally, it reminds readers that God can use anyone for his plans—even a small dog.





An Angel Called Scruffy

Written by Denise G. Irvine

Kindle | $5.99A

Paperback | $12.49



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Denise G. Irvine is a freelance writer who lives in Michigan with her husband, Alan. She writes inspirational articles for Christian magazines, to give glory to God and to lead others to Jesus Christ. This is her first novel.