Gazprom makes first direct transactions on MOEX FX Market
Gazprom obtained direct access to trading and made its first transactions on the FX Market of Moscow Exchange (MOEX).
Foreign exchange transactions via MOEX allow Gazprom to increase the economic efficiency of its treasury operations.Background
As a result of regulatory changes in 2017, major Russian companies were given direct access to the FX and Money Markets of Moscow Exchange (MOEX) along with credit institutions and securities market professionals. Gazprom plans to enter the Money Market until the year’s end.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/215630/215630-1.png )
WebWireID215630
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.