EPA Recognizes J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. with 2017 Environmental Excellence Award

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today it has received the SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the eighth consecutive year.

Recipients are selected from more than 3,600 organizations participating in SmartWay who are committed to freight efficiency improvements and being industry leaders in clean air contributions throughout the supply chain.

“It’s an honor to receive the SmartWay Excellence Award for the eighth consecutive year,” said Craig Harper, J.B. Hunt Chief Operations Officer & Executive Vice President of Operations. “Meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers require an ongoing commitment to responsible freight transportation and environmental excellence. As J.B. Hunt further improves and innovates its supply chain, we will continue working to cut fuel costs, save energy, and reduce our carbon footprint.”

In 2016, J.B. Hunt reduced carbon emissions equivalent to removing 750,000-plus passenger vehicles from U.S. highways. In addition, J.B. Hunt also built an analytical model last year to help identify and service underperforming tractors with higher fuel consumption. On average, this effort has resulted in roughly .45 MPG performance improvements for serviced tractors, which is the equivalent of almost 1,000 saved gallons of diesel a year for a single tractor.

“Since 2004, EPA and the business community have collaborated through the SmartWay Partnership to reduce the economic and environmental costs of goods movement, a vital sector of our national economy,” said Christopher Grundler, Director of the EPA’s Office of Transportation & Air Quality, “This year’s award-winning freight carriers, shippers and third-party logistics companies demonstrate that they can move more goods, more miles, while using less fuel. These firms are not only serving the growing needs of their customers – they are also doing their part to keep our environment clean and protect human health.”

J.B. Hunt is one of 62 companies who received this distinction, which was presented at the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition on October 23, 2017.

