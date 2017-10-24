Rezidor delivers another strong growth quarter

1,800+ new room signings, 1,500+ new room openings

The Rezidor Hotel Group delivers another strong quarter of growth with eight new hotel openings and seven new signings – adding 1,500 rooms in operation to its portfolio and another 1,800 in the pipeline.

Radisson Blu takes the lead

Radisson Blu was the strongest driver of this growth, with four new hotel openings across EMEA: Radisson Blu Hotel, N’Djamena in Chad, Radisson Blu Resort, Świnoujście in Poland, Radisson Blu Hotel, Buraidah and Radisson Blu Hotel, Jeddah Al Salam in Saudi Arabia. In addition, the group signed four new Radisson Blu hotels in Beirut, Venice, Makkah and Dubai.

“Our upper-upscale hotel brand, Radisson Blu, continues to grow from strength to strength and attracts great development opportunities around the world” said Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of The Rezidor Hotel Group.

With the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel Venice San Marco, Rezidor adds a prominent new hotel to its portfolio and continues to be the largest upper upscale brand in Europe. The Radisson Blu Hotel Venice San Marco is located on the canal and expected to open by the end of 2019. “This new addition fits perfectly with our new expansion plan that will be launched later this year’’, adds Younes.

Africa & Middle East continue to grow

Rezidor remains one of the leading hotel companies in Africa and the Middle East where we added four new hotels: in Lebanon, Makkah, Dubai and Abuja. ’Over the last 24 months, we have grown faster organically than any other operator on the African continent’’, said Younes.

“Africa is a key focus market in our current expansion strategy” said Younes. “The latest additions to our African pipeline will take our portfolio to an impressive 80 hotels in operation or under development on the continent. We are very proud of the momentum we currently have in Africa.”

The signing of The Aso Towers Hotel & Residences Abuja in Nigeria shows the wealth of opportunity in the luxury hospitality market in Africa.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia rose to 38 hotels in operation and under development. The WTTC forecasts a 9.8% increase in 2017 in investments related to travel and tourism in Saudi Arabia and Rezidor is at the forefront of international hospitality transformation in this important market.

RED expansion: Opening in Cape Town

Our millennial-inspired brand is breaking new grounds in hospitality around the world. “The opening of Radisson RED Cape Town is a key milestone. Located in the heart of the landmark V&A Waterfront, this property will create a new twist to the hospitality scene in Cape Town”, said Younes. Radisson RED Cape Town is our 4th hotel in the world with RED also live in Brussels (Belgium), Minneapolis (USA), Campinas (Brazil), and with future openings planned in Glasgow (UK), Portland (USA) and Miami (USA). In Q3 2017, Rezidor signed the first Radisson RED Riga. Located in the heart of the Latvian capital, the hotel is expected to welcome its first guests in 2020.

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world, and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of 480 hotels, with over 106,000 rooms in operation or under development in 80+ countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program, and was named one the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co. Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co. Ltd. – a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance and online services among other sectors – became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA, and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.