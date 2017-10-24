CONAN Announces Star Studded Guest Lineup for Week of Shows From the World Famous Apollo Theater

Guests Include Stephen Colbert, Keegan-Michael Key, The Cast of Daddy’s Home 2: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and More To Be Announced

O’Brien Returns to New York City Monday, November 6 – Thursday, November 9

TBS’s late-night series CONAN is heading back to New York City for the second year in a row for a week of shows from Harlem’s Apollo Theater Monday, November 6 – Thursday, November 9. CONAN from the Apollo will run in conjunction with The 14th annual New York Comedy Festival which runs November 7 – 12, 2017. During the week in New York City, CONAN will feature the following guests:

Monday, November 6: Stephen Colbert

Tuesday, November 7: Keegan-Michael Key and comedian Jon Dore

Wednesday, November 8: Features comedian Jack Whitehall

Thursday, November 9: The cast of Daddy’s Home 2: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow

Conan O’Brien has taken his show all over the world over the past three years. Most recently he traveled to Israel, marking his 7th CONAN Without Borders special. He has made headlines as the first American late-night host to shoot in Cuba in more than 50 years. He became the first American late-night personality ever to host a show from Armenia as well as South Korea. O’Brien has joined former First Lady Michelle Obama at the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, to perform for the troops stationed overseas. He has also travelled to Berlin and Mexico City. Recently O’Brien did a week of shows from San Diego during Comic-Con® International for the third time. In addition CONAN has done special shows from New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

CONAN airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer.

