Ricoh recognized for leadership on climate action and included on the Climate A List 2017 by CDP

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (President and CEO: Yoshinori Yamashita) has been identified as a global leader in the corporate response to climate change and has been awarded a position on this year’s Climate A List by CDP*1, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform.

The Climate A List is made up of companies that have been recognized as global leaders and who have demonstrated excellent results for their actions and strategies in response to climate change. CDP conducts a survey of more than 5,000 companies around the world, the 2017 Climate A List includes 112 global companies, of which 13 are Japanese.

Ricoh is among 5% of companies participating in CDP’s climate change program to be featured on the 2017 Climate A List. Ricoh believes that our efforts to mitigate climate change and comprehensive information disclosure are internationally acclaimed.

Ricoh aims to create new markets and value propositions by looking more broadly at social issues, and taking on the challenge to resolve them while simultaneously achieving social development and Ricoh’s own business growth. Ricoh will strive to achieve zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. We made the Ricoh Group Environmental Declaration to achieve those goals, and we will actively promote energy conservation activities, and are accelerating the use of renewable energy.

In order to demonstrate our commitment, Ricoh joined the RE100*2 the first Japanese company to do so. Ricoh is working towards creating a zero carbon society across its entire value chain by improving the energy efficiency of our products, but also by encouraging our business partners and customers to work together towards this common goal.

*1: CDP

CDP is an international non-profit organization that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted the number one climate research provider by investors, and working with institutional investors with assets of US$100 trillion, they leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impact. Over 6,300 companies with some 55% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2017. This is in addition to the over 500 cities and 100 states and regions who disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition.

For further information, please visit www.cdp.net

*2: RE100

RE100 is a collaborative initiative of the world’s most influential businesses committed to using 100% renewable power. Using renewables is a smart business decision, it provides greater control over energy costs, and helps companies deliver on emission reduction goals.

Together, leading companies are sending a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to meet the growing demand for renewable energy and accelerate the transition to a robust, low carbon economy. RE100 is an initiative of The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, as part of the We Mean Business coalition.

For further information, please visit www.there100.org

