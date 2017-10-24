EMLab P&K’s Irvine Laboratory Celebrates 4 Years, Supporting Region with Mold, Asbestos, Bacteria and Lead Analysis

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, congratulates its Irvine lab on 4 years of successful and continuous operations, along with the addition of lead testing services. The California lab is accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC (EMLAP, ELLAP, and IHLAP #178697) for lead, mold and asbestos analysis. Along with this, the Irvine laboratory is accredited by CO-ELAP, and NVLAP for asbestos testing, along with LELAP as an Environmental laboratory. EMLab P&K Irvine is one of fifteen (15) AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited company labs and one of EMLab P&K’s eleven (11) NVLAP-accredited asbestos testing labs.



“We are proud to have provided industry professionals with asbestos, mold, lead and bacterial testing services in the Southern California region for over two decades, where we currently have three labs,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “In particular, we are happy to celebrate our fourth year at our Irvine location, which recently added Flame AA lead analysis to our list of services. Our Irvine lab and staff are to be commended for providing high quality analysis and consistently meeting or exceeding stringent guidelines and turn-around times.”



With the addition of increased analytical services to include lead analysis, Emlab P&K’s Irvine staff has grown as well in response to the influx of samples being submitted to the lab. Notably, the Irvine staff has nearly 25 years of combined working experience at EMLab P&K and in the industry. Along with this, EMLab P&K offers tools to clients which include the MoldRANGE™, MoldSCORE™ and Local Climate reports, automated QA/QC processes, the patented BioCassette™ air sampling device, and the industry leading LabServe® smart phone app. For more information about the Irvine lab’s testing services, please contact Scott Martinez, Regional Account Manager, at (800) 650-1527.



Contact Info:

Name: Scott Martinez

Organization: EMLab P&K

Address: 17461 Derian Ave, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614

Phone: (800) 650-1527



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.