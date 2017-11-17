Judith Esther Becker Presents the Great Events and Stories that Shaped up Predictions in Book 1 of “The Armageddon Trilogy”

The book, “The Beginning of the End” is the first book of “The Armageddon Trilogy.” It was written by Judith Esther Becker. It presents not only a history but a view of how it would be in the future for the world that is continuously moulded by the play of events. This book unravels a story that tackles the deeper issues and points of views of the nations and people involved as well as those affected by the tribulation.



Book 1 unfolds the beginning of a Peace Conference for both the Jews and the Palestinians which was proceeded under the US Christian leaders and was held in Washington, DC. The delegations all laid their concerns and thoughts in order to meet at a certain point. While the settling of differences is still on-going, the strike of meteorites added to the apprehension. The story further succeeds with some other events that threatened the expected situation of peace.



This book also gives an introduction to some of the significant characters that relates to the flow of events. The romantic tale between Rachel Lieberman and David Solomon who both meet during the conference was also interwoven in the account. Other characters are those included in the arbitration.



“The Beginning of the End” will surely give many insights and deeper understanding of issues and predicted events to curious readers. This is a very well written novel and an interesting read. The chronicles introduced in this book is further continued in Book 2: “The Sign of the End.”



The Beginning of the End

Written by Judith Esther Becker

Published by Tate Publishing Bookstore

Published date 21 Oct 2008

Paperback price $17.99



About the Author

Judith Esther Becker, known as “Judy” to her friends, was born in 1932 and was raised in Methodist preacher’s parsonage, but did not meet the Lord until she was 25, married and had three boys. She grew up all over West Virginia. She became interested in the Bible only after discovering that Jesus was coming back. She had never heard that. Being fascinated, she immediately plunged into a study of the second coming. Somewhere in this study she met the Lord personally. She graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio in 1953 with a BS degree in Geology. She was able to use her degree to understand the great physical judgments in the prophets and Revelation. She wrote an exposition on Revelation (published 2004) and then decided to present the truth of it in fiction form to help others understand the awesome days that are surely coming.