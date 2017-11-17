Judith Becker Continues To Reveal Events Highlighted From Book 1 Of The Trilogy

Judith Becker’s “The Sign of the End” is the second book in her “The Armageddon Trilogy.” The book opens with an aftermath of a nuclear war which causes Europe to draw closer with Pope Peter II influencing the nations. The pope has received a mandate from the Holy Virgin; she was preparing him to be the head of her son’s kingdom. With religion now taking over the world, the pope found himself in conflict with the “Lambers” who steal both Catholic and Protestant church members. David and Rachel, on the other hand, had to delay their marriage due to David’s secret mission courtesy of IDF’s command. Meanwhile, Leucus Adoni starts his bid for power as he begins to overthrow leaders. The second installment of the trilogy has Israel facing yet another war.



Becker puts her Biblical knowledge into a fictional form through her books and insightfully sends out message to readers, oblivious or not, about the revelations the Bible has. Her “The Armageddon Trilogy” provides understanding to issues faced by society today and Becker shares the idea that humankind is close to fulfilling the prophecies in the Bible. “The Sign of the End” is definitely an interesting novel to indulge into. The story concludes in its third installment “The End…And a New Beginning.”



The Sign of the End

Written by Judith E. Becker

Published by Tate Publishing Bookstore

Published date November 16, 2010

Paperback price $17.99



About the author

Judith Esther Becker, known as “Judy” to her friends, was born in 1932 and was raised in Methodist preacher’s parsonage, but did not meet the Lord until she was 25, married and had three boys. She grew up all over West Virginia. She became interested in the Bible only after discovering that Jesus was coming back. She had never heard that. Being fascinated, she immediately plunged into a study of the second coming. Somewhere in this study she met the Lord personally. She graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio in 1953 with a BS degree in Geology. She was able to use her degree to understand the great physical judgments in the prophets and Revelation. She wrote an exposition on Revelation (published 2004) and then decided to present the truth of it in fiction form to help others understand the awesome days that are surely coming.