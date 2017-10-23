Author Gives Recognition to 10 of the NFL’s Unsung Heroes of Yesteryear

Author Danny Jones has dedicated most of his life, over 50 years, preserving the legacies and memories of all-time legendary NFL players from the past. His books focus on Pro Football’s unsung heroes of yesteryear. They were outstanding players who somehow flew under the radar and slipped through the cracks of immortality. Why? Most of these stars had the talent and credentials to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame- but are not. Many of these forefathers were pioneers and trail blazers in the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.



Danny Jones’ new book, just released (2017), is titled Heroes of Yesteryear: Pro Football’s Dying Breed of Players from a Bygone Era. He chronicles the illustrious careers of 10 forgotten men who were legitimate superstars in the NFL back in the day. Jones takes a glance back at Ken Anderson, Raymond Chester, Carroll Dale, Chuck Foreman, Charley Frazier, Gary Garrison, Dave Grayson, Rich “Tombstone” Jackson, Stanley Morgan, and Jimmy Orr. These guys could light up the scoreboards like pinball machines at anytime from anywhere on the field.



The 91 players in these 4 books were the biggest gate attractions in the NFL. Jones has examined and provided an in-depth and up-close look at their accomplishments, game and season statistics, and longest touchdowns. The author’s selection of players is impressive: showcasing many colorful personalities and mavericks that were part of the shining eras of the fabulous 50’s, glorious 60’s, and party-loving 70’s. Fans of all ages will enjoy these books.



Heroes of Yesteryear: Pro Football’s Dying Breed of Players from a Bygone Era

Written by Danny Jones

About the Author

Danny Jones had played amateur and semi-professional football for more than ten years during the ’70s and the ’80s. He played as a wide receiver and compiled outstanding statistics during his career. He has also published three other books about football, Distant Memories: The NFL’s Best Ever Players of the ’60s and ’70s and More Distant Memories: Pro Football’s Best Ever Players of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. His third book is titled Lost Treasures from the Golden Era of America’s Game: Pro Football’s Forgotten Heroes and Legends of the ’50s, ’60s. and ’70s. More details can be found about Danny’s books on his website, www.starsofthenfl.com