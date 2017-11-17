Judith Becker Pens an Inspiring Book for Christians to Live By

The author, Judith E. Becker, has written the book, “Blatant Christianity,” with the purpose of helping Christians understand God’s laws. Its contents tell about a very practical and profitable way for Christians to live. It teaches that by living these laws, one gets to earn great rewards in eternity.



The book shares about Jesus’ ministry on earth and the laws of the kingdom of God. When Jesus came, he rescued mankind from sin. For three years, Jesus taught the people of Israel, including his disciples, about God’s kingdom. He taught that he came to earth to fulfill the law. The law in the Old Testament was given by God to expose sin, while the commandments Jesus gave were to develop righteousness and govern the people. He taught that when living in a kingdom, one must obey its laws. Understanding the laws is imperative in order for that to happen. He further stressed to his disciples that man’s devotion to him is measured only by obedience to God’s commandments.



In a world full of vanity, this book provides enlightenment and peace. It educates readers about one very important aspect of earthly existence — the spiritual aspect. Learning to know more about what God wants man to do and understanding his laws and principles can lead to living a better and more profitable life for Christians.



“Blatant Christianity” will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl. Book Fair this coming November 25, 2017. Hurry and grab a copy now!



Blatant Christianity

Written by Judith E. Becker

Published by Landmark Press GA

Published date: June 3, 2013

Paperback price: $14.83



About the Author

The author Judith E. Becker is a graduate of Marietta College with a bachelor’s degree in Geology. For over forty years, she has studied prophetic scripture majoring on the natural catastrophes mentioned throughout the Bible. She teaches all ages and has written several books. She considers “Rightly Dividing the Book of Revelation” as the culmination of her life’s work.