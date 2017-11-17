Lila Ellexson Senter Pens Inspiring “Word Gifts” For The Holidays

Lila Ellexson Senter’s wonderful creation, composed of poems and short stories, reflects the author’s overflowing emotion of wanting to connect to her special persons. “The Gift” is a collection of the poems, some written by the author and a few quoted from other sources. Senter calls her creation “Word Gifts” and it not only contains poems and short stories but also showcases artworks and photographs from her friends.



Most of the poems written in the book center on Christmas activities, and thus, the topics talk about the Yuletide season. The incorporated artworks and photos amplify the poem’s and story’s message and Bible verses also fill the book’s every page. The book simply reminds the readers of the importance of faith, love, and family.



Senter’s careful choice of words reflects a wonderful message of strong faith. Readers will surely enjoy the author’s skill in writing “Word Gifts”, and they may also find inspiration to pen their own word gift to send to their special people. Overall, the book is an excellent piece of poetry, art, and photography; definitely a work worth reading.



“The Gift” will be one of the good reads readers may find displayed at the upcoming 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair happening this November 25, 2017.



The Gift

Written by Lila Ellexson Senter

Published by Xulon Press

Published date 2015

Paperback price $12.49



About the Author

Lila Ellexson Senter is a retired social worker living in Abilene, Texas. She and her husband Bill, with whom she raised three children, enjoy traveling, reading, and volunteering in their community. “The Gift” was written as a way to promote and support the work of Abilene Hope Haven, a local shelter in the Senters’ hometown.