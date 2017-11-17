Dr. Henri Marcoux Shares Guide to Manage Weight and Help Boost Confidence

You cannot be anything but yourself so you might as well...GET INTO IT!

Obesity has been stigmatized nowadays. Not only as “fat” became the new word for “ugly” but obesity has been considered a serious health problem.

Henri Marcoux understands those who have low self-esteem because of their health and thus, writes the book “Be Who You Are: The Dynamics of Weight Management.” It is a helpful guide to lose and manage one’s weight. What makes Marcoux’s book outstanding from the other related books in the same field is that Marcoux encourages those who wish to lose weight to be positive. He believes that “Successful weight management only works when one feels confident and happy about who they are…”

The author draws from his forty-seven years of clinical experience to pen his book and it wonderfully shares healthy ways – helpful in the physical, mental, and emotional aspects – to be successful in losing weight. Marcoux has truly brought a useful guide that not only aids one to trim down but also helps to boost their confidence. This is indeed a wonderful book worthy of getting and keeping.

Be Who You Are: The Dynamics of Weight Management

Written by Henri Marcoux

Published by FriesenPress

Published date January 2014

Paperback price $19.99

About the author

Dr. Marcoux graduated in 1966 and started his practice with an interest in whole person dynamics always looking into as many aspects of a patient’s complaints including diet and quality of life. In the early years he specialized in Chiropractic Orthopedics and became very conscious of how emotional tension and poor diet contributed significantly to lower back and neck pain syndromes. This opened the door to helping patients to deal with stress and nutrition in order to create a high energy lifestyle where weight issues do not exist. Dealing with weight problems became an important part of the therapy and care he offered his patients.

It was only after recognizing the futilities associated to weight loss programs that he started to tell patients to stay fat and deal with who they were in their deepest self. The results spoke for themselves and are revealed in these pages. It has become imperative to finally share these insights with those persons seeking a more realistic way to deal with weight management and the epidemic of obesity in our current society.