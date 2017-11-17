Sunday School Teacher Winston Bakker’s Book Will Help Readers Strengthen Their Relationship with God

“Christianity Unmasked: The Way to a Fulfilled Life” is an inspirational book written by Winston Bakker that will open the hearts and minds of the readers. This book will help readers strengthen their faith in our Lord and also motivate them to bridge the gap of their faith and put God first in their lives.

“Christianity Unmasked” will give the readers a glimpse of the author’s faith and love for God. This book is a great addition to one’s shelf collection of inspirational books. This is highly recommended to those who are feeling a bit lost in their faith, especially those who are feeling down with their lives and feeling that hope is gone.

“Christianity Unmasked: The Way to a Fulfilled Life” is one of the titles that will soon be displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair, which will take place on November 25, 2017. Grab a copy now!

Christianity Unmasked: The Way to a Fulfilled Life

Written by: Winston Bakker

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: March 29, 2016

Paperback price: $10.99



About the author

As a result of his spiritual transformation, Winston Bakker has written this book to help others come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ. Additionally, having found great comfort in God’s Word, it is the author’s hope that reading and following the things revealed in this book will bring the readers into a closer and more intimate relationship with God. This book is therefore based on God’s Word as revealed in the Holy Bible and sound reasoning. Winston and Linda Bakker have been married for over twenty years and reside in the state of Florida with three grown daughters, Anika, Natasha, and Palesa, who reside out of state. They also have four grandchildren, Amani, Ameer, Nickolas, and Ashley. Linda and Winston are both Sunday school teachers at a local church and have been volunteers at the local jail and federal prison for many years.