American Express Declares Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) recently declared a semiannual dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $26,000 per share (which is equivalent to $26.00 per related Depositary Share).
The dividend is payable on November 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2017.
