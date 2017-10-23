Simon & Schuster and Printers Row Publishing Group Announce Expanded Sales and Distribution Agreement

Simon & Schuster has entered into a new sales and distribution agreement with Printers Row Publishing Group, a division of Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC (“PRPG”), expanding upon a previous relationship to distribute additional PRPG imprints within the United States and Canada. Under the expanded agreement, Simon & Schuster will now add sales and distribution to the book trade for PRPG imprints Silver Dolphin Books, Thunder Bay Press, Canterbury Classics and Portable Press, complementing their existing agreement for Studio Fun.

Under the agreement, sales and distribution will commence on January 1, 2018 in Canada and on May 1, 2018 in the United States, bringing PRPG’s wide range of publications to a larger marketplace of readers. PRPG imprints specialize in adult trade, promotional and juvenile books delighting readers of all ages.

“We look forward to expanding an already successful relationship with Printers Row Publishing Group,” said Michael Perlman, Vice President of Client Sales and Marketing, Simon & Schuster. “We are confident that even more readers will enjoy their educational and humorous books through this partnership.”

“With our recent publishing acquisitions, we needed to consolidate our distribution,” said Simon Tasker, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher, Printers Row Publishing Group. “Simon and Schuster has been a good partner in sales and distribution of our Studio Fun imprint, and we look forward to continued success as we expand with our other Printers Row Publishing Group imprints.”

About Simon & Schuster:

Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Touchstone, Adams Media, Threshold Editions, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

About ReaderLink Distribution Services, LLC

Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC is the largest full-service book distributor to non-trade booksellers in North America, selling approximately one out of every three trade books, and is a recognized leader in distribution logistics, value-added category management services, field services and business analytics. ReaderLink also owns San Diego-based Printers Row Publishing Group, a leading trade, children’s and special markets publisher. ReaderLink is located in Oak Brook, IL. For more information, go to www.Readerlink.com.