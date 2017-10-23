Thomson Reuters Launches first of its kind Knowledge Graph Feed allowing Financial Services customers to accelerate their AI and Digital Strategies

Thomson Reuters is the first major information provider to release a Knowledge Graph Feed for the Financial Services market. Using verified Big Data management principles and machine learning techniques, the Thomson Reuters Knowledge Graph provides a trusted data source and model for customers to leverage, build their enterprise solutions on top of and benefit in new, connected ways from the breadth of the Thomson Reuters open platform.

Enterprise data is generally accumulated over years from multiple internal and external sources and differs widely in precision, accuracy and meaning. Without a common data model and precise identifiers, it is often difficult to maintain this enterprise data and derive deep insight from it. To address this, Thomson Reuters has built a Knowledge Graph - a network of the relationships that matter to the financial markets between people, organisations and key metadata that describe the financial ecosystem.

Customers that embed the Knowledge Graph into their systems will now be able to deliver more powerful search and discovery applications to their users. The 2 billion relationships and data structures that power the Knowledge Graph enable financial firms to understand the complete picture of the ecosystem around their investments, targets and prospects. Using the Knowledge Graph as a foundation allows customers to focus on their business’ opportunities and reduce their time spent on data management.

“The largest Big Data challenge our customers face today is managing, and making sense of, their unconnected data,” said Geoffrey Horrell, Director, Product Incubation Financial and Risk, Thomson Reuters. “By bringing the Thomson Reuters Knowledge Graph into the wider market, we’ll be providing a hub of precise and valuable connections, and a foundation for our customers to build upon, to solve a broad range of business challenges. Our current areas of focus range from investment research and business development, to supply chain and risk management, however there are many more opportunities to be explored.”

Brad Bailey, Research Director, Securities & Investment, Celent, a division of Oliver Wyman, commented on the announcement: “Expanding the use of Knowledge Graphs by financial institutions will pave the way for robust and rapid insight from disparate data, across the capital market and financial value chain.”

Used in conjunction with Thomson Reuters Intelligent Tagging, the Knowledge Graph serves as a foundation for the wider range Thomson Reuters Big Data solutions and is one of the core components of the enterprise content platform. Currently, the Knowledge Graph contains seven content sets including: equity instruments and quotes, organisations, industry classifications, joint ventures and strategic alliances, supply chain, related companies and competitors and a comprehensive range of financial taxonomies and metadata. Over time, additional content will be added. Using linked-data principles of the Semantic Web, the Knowledge Graph publishes structured data in accordance with the Resource Descriptive Framework (RDF), and uses the open identifier standard Thomson Reuters Permanent Identifier (PermID). The Knowledge Graph feed is accessible via an API for delivery to customers’ on-premise or cloud infrastructures, and is constantly refreshed as new entities and relationships are discovered.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.