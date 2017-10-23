HealthCombix Expands Healthcare Blockchain Advisory Board

HealthCombix, a global decentralized healthcare development company, announced today Mr. Matthew Conboy has joined the company Advisory Board.

Mr. Conboy is a health care professional with a background in strategy, risk assurance, and technology. Matthew began his career as a health care and financial services consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, serving clients in Health Care (including Health Systems and Pharmaceuticals) and Life and Disability Insurance. Matthew is currently a Director of Innovation at CareAllies (a Cigna company), and leads solution development for CareAllies’s home-based chronic care management division, Alegis Care. Prior to joining CareAllies, Matthew worked for Cigna’s enterprise Strategic Operations team, helping business unit leaders translate enterprise-level strategy into operational plans. In addition, Matthew co-founded Cigna’s internal blockchain team, which assesses blockchain-specific opportunities in alignment with Cigna’s strategy. Matthew received his MBA from the University of Hartford.

“HealthCombix is excited to have Mathew as an adviser. Mathew brings an enterprise, risk management, and population health perspective to the team and project. We look forward to collaborating on envisioning next generation open healthcare ecosystems and networks,” says Cyrus Maaghul, CEO of HealthCombix.

HealthCombix combines confidential human data asset management, disease and wellness prediction markets, and the power of open, decentralized payment networks to build future healthcare ecosystems, DAOs, and cooperatives.