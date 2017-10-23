Nationally Recognized Interior Design Firm, Lita Dirks & Co., Hires Designer, Robyn Gonzalez

This is the perfect opportunity for me to continue my career in the home building industry while really being able to express my creativity and design talents to our clients’ benefit. I’m thrilled to be working alongside such a professional and forward-thinking team.”

Colorado-based interior design and model merchandising company, Lita Dirks & Co., recently welcomed Robyn Gonzalez as an addition to its professional staff of interior designers.

Gonzalez joins Lita Dirks & Co. with seven years of experience in commercial and residential projects including her most recent position as an interior designer with Richmond American Homes. Originally from California, Gonzalez graduated from The Art Institute of Orange County, with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design.

“This is the perfect opportunity for me to continue my career in the home building industry while really being able to express my creativity and design talents to our clients’ benefit,” states Gonzalez. “I’m thrilled to be working alongside such a professional and forward-thinking team.”

“With the extent of Robyn’s background, her keen attention to detail and her passionate desire to develop unique designs, I’m extremely confident she will bring great value to both our clients and design team,” says Dionne Koehler, Director of Interior Design at Lita Dirks & Co.

Lita Dirks & Co., one of the nation’s most award-winning interior design and merchandising companies, designs model homes, clubhouses and sales and design centers for builders and developers across the country. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, Lita Dirks & Co. has been providing clients with innovative and budget conscious solutions for more than 20 years. More information on the company can be found at www.litadirks.com.