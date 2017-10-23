California Residents Advised to Test for Lead and Asbestos before DIY Home Renovation Projects

California real estate is some of the most expensive property in the country. For many people that have had to stretch their budget to be able to purchase a home in this expensive market, do it yourself, or DIY projects are very common when home improvements projects take place.

Home renovations can bring new life to a property and increase its value, however, in homes built up until the late 1970s there could very likely be some dangerous materials that homeowners could come into contact with. The two major culprits are lead-based paints and asbestos-containing materials.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “Today, asbestos is most commonly found in older homes, in pipe and furnace insulation materials, asbestos shingles, millboard, textured paints and other coating materials, and floor tiles. Elevated concentrations of airborne asbestos can occur after asbestos-containing materials are disturbed by cutting, sanding or other remodeling activities. Improper attempts to remove these materials can release asbestos fibers into the air in homes, increasing asbestos levels and endangering people living in those homes.”

Lead-based paint is one of the most significant sources of lead exposure. Many homes built before 1960 contain heavily leaded paint and some homes built as recently as 1978 also contain lead-based paint. This paint could be on window frames, interior or exterior walls, or on other surfaces.

“Exposure to lead or asbestos can have serious consequences,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Before taking on a DIY project, homeowners should strongly consider having materials and surfaces tested. If tests come back positive, then the proper safety precautions can be taken to prevent exposure. At LA Testing, we offer analytical services, sampling supplies and test kits to identify these and other indoor environmental quality concerns.”

