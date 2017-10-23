New High Speed Rail role places firm on the right track for growth

"Andrew is one of the industry’s leading experts in high speed rail, and his appointment presents an exciting opportunity for us to further develop our offering in the UK and globally."

Arup has appointed Andrew Went to lead the firm’s global high speed rail offering. The newly created role will build on Arup’s integrated and collaborative approach to high speed rail projects by connecting experts across all of the firm’s 80 offices.

Andrew has over 22 years’ experience in the rail industry and joins the Arup from Network Rail, where he was Development Director for Crewe Hub. Andrew also spent six years on secondment to HS2’s Route Engineering department where he led the delivery of route and station options between the West Midlands, Birmingham, Manchester, Scotland and Leeds. Prior to this he held a number of senior roles in Network Rail.

Arup has been at the forefront of high speed rail projects globally for almost 30 years, having worked on HS1, HS2, Chinese High Speed Rail, California High Speed Rail, Portugal High Speed Rail, Texas and Kuala Lumpur - Singapore High Speed Rail.

“Andrew is one of the industry’s leading experts in high speed rail, and his appointment presents an exciting opportunity for us to further develop our offering in the UK and globally.” Stefan Sanders UKMEA Rail Leader

[p"High speed rail is one of a number of key components of an integrated transport system. Within Arup’s global transport team, we work with clients to create an integrated and inter-modal transport solution that links cities, urban areas and supports regeneration and economic growth.” Andrew Went Global High Speed Rail Leader[/p]