Companies Look to Experts for Answers about Water Damage and Mold at their Facilities in Puerto Rico

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate battered the Caribbean and Gulf Coast over a period of just a few weeks. These powerful hurricanes caused widespread destruction to countless businesses in places like Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both of these territories were particularly hard hit due to the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria taking place so close to each other.



As Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands continue to recover from the historic storms, a number of businesses have begun to either reopen their doors or begin the process of evaluating damaged facilities. These businesses include everything from local firms to Fortune 500 companies with manufacturing, distribution or retail facilities on the islands.



Helping these companies get back to business are the building science experts at Zimmetry Environmental. With over 15 years of experience serving businesses in Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean, the professionals at Zimmetry have been busy providing water mapping services, comprehensive water damage assessments and mold investigations.



“Most industrial and commercial buildings were either damaged by the hurricanes or have been negatively impacted by the lack of power that occurred and is still ongoing in many areas,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Water damage will allow for the growth of mold in less than 48 hours and in the case of flood waters, could contain chemicals, sewage and a wide range of microbial pathogens. Even in structures that were not impacted by water damage, a lack of air conditioning and mechanical ventilation has allowed for elevated humidity levels that have also caused mold issues in many cases. We have teams working diligently for both local business owners and for companies with operations in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean that are based on the U.S. mainland. These building assessments and investigations are critical for these companies to be able to get back to business in a manner that is safe for their employees and customers.”



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their building science, indoor environmental quality, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

