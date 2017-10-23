FCC Environment and the Norte Joven Association celebrate a day of fraternization

The session was opened by the Chairwoman of Norte Joven, Concepción Martín de Bustamante, who gave a presentation on the Association that was founded in 1985 to promote the social and working integration of socially disadvantaged people. It focuses on the full inclusion in society of young people and adults through academic, industrial and professional training in different trades. She emphasised the importance of helping disadvantaged young people to have a better future and to give them an opportunity to discover real life scenarios in a professional context. Mercedes Negueruela, Norte Jovendirector, then talked about the Association´s experience and its current activities.

On behalf of FCC Medio Ambiente, Luis Suárez, director of Human Resources, addressed all people present, highlighting that the agreement signed with Norte Joven is part of FCC´s social commitment to the communities it serves, promoting the improvement of the work placement and the social integration of groups in vulnerable situations who experience difficulties in accessing employment. In addition, he emphasised that recruitment and selection are based on the principles of dedication to service, customer focus, result orientated and social commitment.

Next came Kenia Navarro, North Youth Work Placement Officer, and Marino Poyatos, FCC Medio Ambiente Human Resources, Training and Development Manager, who informed all present of progress being made in recruitment. This collaboration has already allowed the recruitment by FCC Medio Ambiente of 20 people, who have been incorporated as road cleaning workers in weekend and holiday shifts.

During the session, the Norte Joven Association shared its project with all attendees and spoke of the activities included in the agreement. At one point of the meeting, the FCC video about the Young North Association was announced with the aim of creating awareness amongst the people being trained by the Association, company employees (for them to publicise the project with FCC staff), and society in general. As explained in the video by FCC Medio Ambiente’s HR Director, the agreement includes several lines of activity, such as the hiring of some of the people that are undergoing training in Young North by FCC, either in the placement formats or with a definitive incorporation into the job market. It also includes the possibility of providing specific training and to co-operate on the training content and establish some volunteer activities together with Young North. This will provide guidance for the young people so that they can escape the vulnerable situations they find themselves in.

Also in attendance at the conference were the FCCDirectors from Madrid Capital, Centre and Castilla y León branches, Raúl Pérez, Antonio Rodríguez and Javier Rivas; the Human Resources managers, Ignacio Fernández Carpintero, Jesús García, Jesús Sancho and José Manuel Salgado; operations managers Virginia de Serranos and Enrique Cuesta; and Felipe Urbano, Head of Business Development, Communications and External Affairs at FCC Medio Ambiente. All were interested in the Association´s project and had the opportunity to exchange views with the Norte Joven Association according to their specific needs.

The signing of the agreement between FCC Medio Ambiente and Norte Joven gives an incentive to both institutions to continue working together on this initiative. It will offer disadvantaged groups new opportunities in the area of street cleansing and other fields such as building maintenance and environmental services. In addition, it opens a path towards job training and placement in jobs required by FCC, implementing new collaborative projects that improve the employability of disadvantaged groups.

The day ended with a tour of the facilities of the training centre and the headquarters of Norte Joven, where FCC staff had the opportunity to learn first-hand the activities that are carried out in the different workshops.

