Alstom and NTL receive the Innovation label at Busworld’s awards for Aptis

Aptis’ innovative design, based on that of a tram makes it a unique mobility solution. Its batteries and power systems are located on the roof and the wheels situated at both ends with no overhangs, so that Aptis can offer passengers a never seen before 20 m2 low-floor. The double doors, also derived from tram design, allow for easy on-off passenger flows as well as smooth access for wheelchairs and strollers. Moreover, with four steerable wheels, versus only two in buses, Aptis occupies 25% less surface area in curves and allows perfect platform approach at every stops (crab approach). Aptis also has a flexible interior layout, offering configurations to suit any operators’ needs.

“We are very proud to have received this award which confirms Aptis’ uniqueness. For example, Aptis offers 20% more window surface than traditional buses thanks to its panoramic windows at both ends and the lounge at the back, giving a unique 360° view of the city” said Benjamin Bailly, electric bus product director at Alstom.

Aptis is currently being tested on the Ile de France network and there will soon be experimentations in other cities in France and the rest of Europe.

Aptis prototypes are being manufactured in NTL’s factory in Duppigheim, with key components manufactured by five of Alstom’s sites in France: Saint-Ouen for the project management and system integration, Tarbes for the traction, Ornans for the motors, Vitrolles for SRS and Villeurbanne for electronic components of the traction.

