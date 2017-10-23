LeasePlan and TomTom Telematics Announce Partnership to Make ’Connected Car’ a Reality

LeasePlan, one of the world’s largest fleet management companies, and TomTom Telematics, a world leader in vehicle telematics and connected car services, announce a partnership where LeasePlan will offer the latest in cloud-based fleet management technology to its corporate customers. The partnership is a key element in LeasePlan’s strategy to deliver ‘Any car, Anytime, Anywhere’.

Under the service agreement, LeasePlan customers will be able to access TomTom’s advanced cloud-based fleet management and connected car solutions, including WEBFLEET. These solutions – all of which support customer compliance with the latest data privacy legislation – help corporate fleet and mobility managers improve performance by providing real-time data on key fleet metrics. For drivers, car connectivity will deliver smarter mobility solutions which enhance the overall driving experience, improve efficiency on the road and make life easier.

LeasePlan will also leverage the cloud-based TomTom Telematics Service Platform, enabling the company to further optimize the performance of its fleet management activities in key areas such as vehicle maintenance and contract management.

Tex Gunning, CEO LeasePlan, said: “With our ‘Digital Power of One LeasePlan’ strategy, we will use the latest technologies to bring our company into the digital world and make LeasePlan’s aspiration of ‘Any car, Anytime, Anywhere’ a reality. I’m therefore delighted to announce LeasePlan’s partnership with TomTom Telematics, which is a great proof point of our digital approach. From now on, we will be able to provide our customers with real-time data on key fleet management metrics such as vehicle maintenance requirements and carbon dioxide emissions. For us, this is the future of mobility.”

Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director TomTom Telematics, said: “The agreement with LeasePlan shows how we are focused on widening our portfolio of business customers. Giving a leasing company access to the power of the TomTom Telematics Service Platform on an international scale provides further evidence of our connected-car strategy for the future. Vehicles will increasingly be connected to back-end services in the future, allowing us to create all kinds of new services for large fleet service providers, such as vehicle maintenance and maintenance alerts for leasing companies.”

This partnership will have no material financial impact on this year’s financial results. We at TomTom are nonetheless excited to share the news about our partnership with LeasePlan, which is in line with TomTom strategy and is beneficial to our long-term development.