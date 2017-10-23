Panasonic Acquires Arimo, Deep Learning Innovator, to Accelerate the Growth of its AI/IoT-based Solution Businesses

Panasonic Corporation announced that it has acquired Arimo Inc., a Mountain View, California-based leader in deep learning and behavioral artificial intelligence (AI). Ranked among the ten most innovative companies in data science by Fast Company Magazine in 2016, Arimo is developing IoT-centric AI products for commercial and manufacturing applications, which is supports Big Data and Deep Learning applications. Through this acquisition, Panasonic plans to leverage Arimo’s data science expertise in solutions it provides to its B2B customers (including manufacturers) as well as in the housing business.

Panasonic has developed the Panasonic Digital Platform, which aggregates and utilizes sensor data from factories, housing, cold-chain, and HVAC applications. By combining Arimo’s strength in data science and especially predictive analytics, Panasonic plans to accelerate the growth of its AI/IoT-based solution business and further promote the company’s digital transformation.

“The acquisition of Arimo provides Panasonic with a much-needed core data science element that will greatly reinforce our efforts to continue developing further sophisticated AI-based solutions for our B2B customers,” said Yoshiyuki Miyabe, Panasonic Corporation Chief Technology Officer. “We are very pleased to have Arimo founder Christopher Nguyen and his team of data scientists join us in this mission.”

Company Name : Arimo Inc.

Address : 888 Villa St., Suite 400, Mountain View, CA 94041

Representative directors : Christopher Nguen and 3 others

Established : 2013

Business operations : Data analytics solution using deep learning

