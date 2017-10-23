Death and Loss in the Eyes of a Six-Year-Old

“In this book, BearDen uses simple, authentic language to describe the grief and confusion that children feel after the death of a loved one. She also captures a young boy’s viewpoint regarding everyday life events,”

A six-year-old boy learns about grief as he travels with his family and a friend to their family ranch, where they reminisce about his recently deceased grandfather in Linda BearDen’s book, Grandpa Bud: In Memory of Old-Time Cowboys.

Jeff has just lost Grandpa Bud, but he doesn’t understand what death means just yet. He goes on a family trip to their Bar W Ranch where he learns more about the life of Grandpa Bud. The family spends time together driving around the ranch, fishing, training colts, and gathering around a fire. Jeff also shows Maria, his friend, things that Grandpa Bud had taught him while living on the ranch. After hearing stories from his folks, he eventually understands why his grandfather is no longer with them, and finally learns to cope with grief and loss.

“In this book, BearDen uses simple, authentic language to describe the grief and confusion that children feel after the death of a loved one. She also captures a young boy’s viewpoint regarding everyday life events,” says Kirkus Reviews.

In Grandpa Bud: In Memory of Old-Time Cowboys, BearDen highlights the value of family, life on a ranch, and coming to terms with death. It is a book that is meant to help children understand a difficult concept and to provide parents an easy venue to explain to their kids the concept of death.





Grandpa Bud: In Memory of Old-Time Cowboys

Written by Linda BearDen

About the Author

Linda BearDen was born in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas and earned a degree from Oklahoma State University. She used to live in Austin, Texas, and spend her weekends and vacations at the Bar W Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, where she learned about living on a cattle ranch from Grandpa Bud. She formed Linda Wylie & Associates in 1990.