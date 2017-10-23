Cricket Hong Kong Announces Digital and Streaming Collaboration with Accenture and Cricket Australia to Power Hong Kong World Sixes and Hong Kong T20 Blitz

Cricket Hong Kong has entered into a partnership with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Cricket Australia to bring a new digital experience to cricket fans in Hong Kong and around the world during the Hong Kong World Sixes (28-29 Oct.) and Hong Kong T20 Blitz (6-11 Feb. 2018).



As digital and video partners, Accenture and Cricket Australia will deliver the first official Cricket Hong Kong mobile app. The app, which will be available for free beginning Oct. 27 in the App Store for iPhone© and other iOS devices and in Google’s Play Store for Android devices, will provide cricket fans with video on demand, exclusive interviews with the participating teams and players and the latest news on both tournaments, the Sixes and the Blitz.

In keeping with Cricket Hong Kong’s commitment to introducing ‘Sixes 2.0’ on the tournament’s first staging since 2012, fans inside the Kowloon Cricket Club, host venue for the Sixes, will be able to download and explore the app using the free wi-fi provided by the tournament for local spectators.



Cricket Hong Kong Director Jonathan Cummings said, “Through a collaborative contract with Accenture and Cricket Australia, we are providing innovative ways for fans to engage with the sport. This is an essential part of our wider vision to become an innovation leader in the game and fulfils our commitment to not just returning the Sixes to this year’s sporting calendar but in reinventing it for a new era in the game.”

“Our vision is to introduce our showcase events to new audiences around the world and we are confident that we will be able to do that by working closely with our new partners, who have already had a great deal of success in revolutionising the landscape for the sport,” continued Cummings.



During the tournaments, users of the app will be able to access comprehensive match statistics and live text commentary, capturing team, player and match data.



James Kim, a managing director at Accenture who serves as the company’s digital lead within its Communications, Media & Technology operating group in Asia-Pacific, said, “It’s an exciting time to be involved in sport, and the Sixes and the Blitz are two highly entertaining tournaments perfectly aligned for delivering digital experiences. Sport is unpredictable and continues to evolve, much like the expectations of Cricket fans, so it’s important to constantly innovate to provide fans with the best experience possible by bringing them all of the action in the most exciting way.”



Finn Bradshaw, head of digital at Cricket Australia, said, “Our award-winning digital products have transformed the way Australian fans engage with cricket. We’re proud to be able to assist other cricket boards in growing the size and passion of their fan base with world-class digital experiences.”



The Hong Kong World Sixes will be held on Oct. 28 and 29 at the Kowloon Cricket Club and will feature eight international teams taking part in 23 45-minute matches.



About Cricket Hong Kong

A member of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Cricket Hong Kong was granted associate membership of the International Cricket Council in 1969 and made their maiden appearance in the ICC Trophy in 1982. Ten years later, the first Hong Kong Sixes was contested, introducing new innovation into the game and inspiring similar short-format competitions worldwide. Hong Kong played its first One Day International matches in 2004, and has since qualified for the ICC Intercontinental Cup and ICC World Cricket League Championships. Hong Kong has ODI status until the 2019 ICC World Cup. With several One Day International and First Class victories to their credit, the national team has reached as high as 10th in the world in T20 Internationals. Cricket is one of Hong Kong’s fastest growing sports, with over 4000 players playing in elite and recreational leagues across men’s, women’s and youth grades.



About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 425,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



About Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia is the national governing body for the game in Australia, and connects with cricket at the local level through the eight state and territory associations. Its vision is for cricket to be Australia’s favourite sport, and a sport for all Australians.