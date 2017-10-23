Helping Children Understand the Meaning of Death

An affectionate memoir, this heartwarming story helps young children understand what death really means, while making them remember the happy times, special bond, and unforgettable moments they experienced with their departed loved ones.

Death is a foreign notion to most children. For six-year-old Jeff, the passing of his Grandpa Bud is particularly hard, and his young mind has not totally grasped what it means when someone dies. In Linda BearDen’s Grandpa Bud: In Memory of Old-Time Cowboys, young readers will find a heartwarming memoir that explains the concept of death.

Grandpa Bud spent all his life working on cattle ranches. His six-year-old grandson, Jeffrey, took his death as a heavy blow. Visits to Bar W Ranch will never be the same again for the young boy. But during his first visit after Grandpa’s death, Jeff hears interesting stories about his grandfather from his grandmother and other relatives. He also gets to show his five-year-old friend Maria around the ranch, teaching her lessons he himself learned from Grandpa Bud.

Grandpa Bud: In Memory of Old-Time Cowboys

Written by Linda Wylie BearDen

About the Author

Linda BearDen established Linda Wylie & Associates Real Estate in Carbondale, Colorado. She and her family spend weekends and vacations at the Bar W Longhorn Ranch, outside Austin. BearDen is also working on other educational books that will appeal to young readers.