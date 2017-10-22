New Podcast – Visit the Zoo, on iTunes

JUST RELEASED. Frederick Fichman Publishing is proud to announce that the “Visit the Zoo” Podcast has just been released and has started podcasting on Apple iTunes. Distribution will also follow on Google Play, Soundcloud, and Spreaker. The podcast will hosted by author Frederick Fichman.

Each podcast will run approximately 20-25 minutes each and a new episode will be released each Monday morning. The format includes news reports, an animal sounds quiz, chapter reads from the 12-book “Visit the Zoo” book-audiobook-DVD series and poem reads from famous poets about the animal world. Future episodes will also include interviews with animal experts and zoo directors.

The “Visit the Zoo” series has received a favorable review from the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums in Geneva Switzerland. The establishment of a podcast is the natural growth and development of the zoo animal series. All 120 animals introduced in the series will be introduced in the Podcast as well as additional species from the animal kingdom around the world. The podcast content is aimed generally at children and young adults but has been developed and presented for children of all ages.

The first episode uploaded to iTunes is an “About” podcast describing the “Visit the Zoo” series and a short description of the career of author Frederick Fichman. The following episodes will follow the format with Episode 001 highlighting the Elephant and Episode 002 highlighting the Rhinoceros.

The website landing page for the “Visit the Zoo” series can be found at www.zooanimals.info. The main author website for author Fichman can be found at www.frederickfichman.com.