U.S. Author Publishes Controversial Kid’s Book About Marijuana

A potentially controversial children’s book about marijuana was published this week by American author Russ Hudson. What’s That Weed, an illustrated, rhyming children’s book, teaches kids that marijuana use is normal, and even depicts the father of the story smoking a bong in the presence of young children.

Hudson, a cannabis consultant known mostly for his work in the industry in Spain, stated that negative reactions to the book are unfounded;

“If you can smoke cigarettes and cigars, use electronic vaporizing devices for tobacco, drink beer, wine, liquor, or any other alcohol, and it’s okay to do this in your study at home, or at the family 4th of July celebration, then why should people who like to consume marijuana instead of these other substances have to hide in the shadows?”

Hudson went on to say that his children’s book teaches kids about more than just people getting high on pot. The book also discusses marijuana as medicine, including for the treatment of children with Epilepsy, and the treatment of military veterans suffering from PTSD;

“Back down the hall to where her brother played guitar

In a cozy apartment above the garage for their cars

There they all sat, where brother Fred brought them drinks

He took out a dropper, and against his glass it clinked.



“What’s that?” said Emmy, her brow slightly raised

“Oh!” said Fred, “this treats anxiety from my military days.

It’s called cannabis tincture, and it helps my PTSD

it aids me in dealing with the bad things that I’ve seen.””



Hudson is also the author of the 2017 book, Weed Deeds: From Seed to Sage, which details his life of cannabis use and work.



“I can’t hide who I am and who I’ve been from my daughter,” Hudson said, “so both of my books are for her, but I also know that a lot of other kids out there need to hear the truth about marijuana.”



Hudson’s daughter, Stella, is 6 years old, and is depicted as the main character in What’s That Weed? With plans for a 2018 book titled “Why Oh Why Do People Get High?”, Hudson said that he intends to continue to try to change the way people think about marijuana and other substances.



The editor of MarijuanaGames.org, chief consultant of CannabizConsultant.com, and former operator in the black market for marijuana, Hudson has made the cannabis industry his life’s work, and said that he’s accustomed to the backlash;



“People have been afraid of cannabis for seventy years; I know that not everyone is going to like this book at first. But I believe that if you take the time to read it and consider it carefully, you’ll see that its message is closer to the truth than anything we’ve been told since the early days of cannabis prohibition. It’s okay to use marijuana, and it’s okay to be open with your children about it.”



What’s That Weed? Is available in paperback, hardcover, and E-book/Kindle versions at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/Whats-that-Weed-Russ-Hudson/dp/1976178746/



Russ Hudson can be reached for comment or interviews at: russ@marijuanagames.org