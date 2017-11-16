Protophonic Releases Seventh Episode in Brad Lansky Audio Series

Protophonic is pleased to announce the release of Episode 7 in the Brad Lansky science fiction audio drama series.



’Brad Lansky and the Result War’ follows on from the Rogue Era and tells of ‘The Great Uncertainty’, the aftermath of the Rogue Planet flyby.

Those aurally-inclined will enjoy the hi-fi format, best described as a ‘movie in sound’. Fully-acted and integrated with music and many special effects, the headphone listener is immersed in an active listening experience.

“The fans have spoken,” says Dieter Zimmermann of protophonic, “pushing us even further into what has become our signature style: that of curating unique pieces of electronic music and thoughtfully integrating them completely with the action.”

To this end, protophonic has coined a new sub-genre in audio drama:



EMD - Electronic Music Drama - a new sub-genre of audio drama, one in which the action, dialogue and special effects are tightly-integrated with a carefully curated piece of electronic music, one that exists as a work of art in its own right. This integration is achieved by judicious mixing on the part of the producer and the end result is a new audio track that transcends the sum of its parts, using the tone, pace and emotive force of music to drive the story forward.



Examples of the protophonic take on EMD can be found in tracks 9 and 11 of “The Result War.” The intent is that other audio dramatists will experiment in this new, music-heavy direction.

On the acting front, the faithful crew is delighted to welcome accomplished actor Jeremy Crutchley into the fold. His wonderful delivery of Mythaxium (a deeply paranoid AI) introduces an intriguing new character to the Brad Lansky universe.

This is also the first Brad Lansky episode set on planet Earth. We asked the reliably taciturn J.D. Venne if he might be guilty of carbon chauvinism? “Probably.” Some SF stalwarts might find this a cop-out. But Venne says: “Exploration begins at home. The sonic palettes of Africa and Antarctica are as rich and as alien as anything in the cosmos. I wanted to celebrate that.”