Author Colleen Hosford Inspires Readers with Heart-Warming Christmas Messages

Colleen’s passion in writing has paved its way into making this wonderful and inspiring book. For so many years, she has been sharing her talent in writing to celebrate Christmas and other special occasions together with her family and friends. For her, Christmas is one of the best occasions in a year making it as her motivation in making this collection of messages which the readers will definitely enjoy reading.

“Shared Messages: Inspired by Christmas and Life” lets the readers take a look into the author’s life and think about the positive thoughts which may help the readers better know and understand the Christian faith.

Colleen considers herself as a poet not with the use of rhymes but with messages. She also has a way of catching the readers up in their moments of discovering simple realizations in a new, positive way. This book is highly recommended for those readers who feel sad or depressed in their current situation and want to at least be inspired and renew their relationship with God.



The book “Shared Messages: Inspired by Christmas and Life” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this November 25, 2017. Grab a copy now!



Shared Messages: Inspired by Christmas and Life

Written by: Colleen Hosford

Published by: Westbow Press Publishing

Published Date: August 19, 2013

Paperback price: $11.95



About the author

The author, Colleen Lear Hosford, grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She married Patrick Hosford while they attended the University of Oklahoma. Colleen and Pat enjoy their three grown sons, their wives, and nine grandchildren with many living close to them in The Woodlands, Texas. Colleen has taught and helped develop Christian curriculum for children.