Novel by Shanna Gallluzzo Gives Readers a Glimpse into the Nicoletti Family’s Distressing Life

“Mattie: An Artist in Venice,” a novel written by Shanna Galluzzo, tells the story of a young woman named Mattie Masterson and her quest to make a name as an artist in Venice, Italy. However, she unknowingly gets involved with the Nicoletti family by mistake.

The author narrates Nicoletti family’s background and describes their intensely controlling matriarch, Trisha. She has been controlling the lives of the male family members of her clan.

This novel is really quite entertaining and has very interesting characters. The characters of the novel give life to the story and make the novel one of the most must-have novel of all time.

“Mattie: An Artist in Venice” will soon be displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair, which will happen on November 25, 2017.

Mattie: An Artist in Venice

Written by: Shanna Gallluzzo

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: November 12, 2012

Paperback price: $16.95



About the author

Shanna Galluzzo has written many stories for the past twenty years. Her family and friends convinced her to share her stories. She has written seventeen books about families and the joys and sorrows they go through together. She has always loved the fact that she comes from a large Irish, Italian family. She finds so many rich ideas from her family and from watching how other families relate to each other. She is a teacher of history, government, theater and English in Juneau, Alaska. History has always been fascinating to her because it is full of stories of people: their families, friends and foes, and it has given her thousands of ideas for her stories. There are many more books to come.