Pastor Cora Grace (Kirby) Goldman Shares an Account of Hope and Surrendering Everything to God

In the toughest times of life, there are people who are left unredeemed. Some of them are shrouded by the shadows of evil. Others are chained and paralyzed by the demons in disguised. Temptations are lurking all over the world and are taking their toll to every lamed heart. These poor restless souls who are pulled by doubts as well as the question of who they can turn to are crying out for help.



In the book, “Satan Wants Me, God Has Me,” the author, Pastor Cora Grace (Kirby) Goldman, through her writings willingly lends a hand to that in need and sends the message that there is hope no matter what. The book vividly details the author’s personal account of trials, downfall and being enslaved by Satan for five years. It chronicles many of her stories of vulnerability, weakness and the most unthinkable experience of being raped that consumed her life.



The book also presents how everything became clear and how darkness turned to light that brought hope and strength. The writings in this book also bring many readers a reflection of life and a realization that “God never leaves, He endures and His love and mercy are unceasing.”



This is a highly recommended book for those who are having many uncertainties and those who are experiencing the odd side of life. The many insights disclosed in this book will certainly usher in the understanding of everything they experience and help them find courage, inspiration and hope. This is a good read.



“Satan Wants Me, God Has Me” will be displayed in the coming 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair on November 25, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



Satan Wants Me, God Has Me

Written by Cora Grace (Kirby) Goldman

Published by Xulon Press

Published date April 3, 2009

Paperback price $11.49



About the Author

Cora Grace (Kirby) Goldman is the author of the book, “Satan Wants Me, God Has Me.” She was born in Blanchard, Michigan. She Resides in Perrinton, Michigan. She is an ordained licensed pastor of a country church. She founded God’s Mission Outreach. She was a missionary for 20 years to the people of Appalachia.