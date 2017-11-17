Children’s Story by Joyce Crawford Will Give Young Readers a Plant-tastic Adventure

Imagination is the key to getting across messages and lessons to children. For Joyce Crawford, she picked the lowly thistle plant as the main character of her stories. “The First Adventures of Thelma Thistle and her Friends” (Xlibris, 2016) is the beginning of her series of stories that features Thelma Thistle and her other anthropomorphic friends.

“The First Adventures of Thelma Thistle and her Friends” is a children’s book series for young readers ages 6 and above. This imaginative and educational book is filled with a variety of learning items, including the different emotions children experience (love, joy, fear, envy etc.); themes of ecological concern, friendship, cooperation; and valuable life lessons the children can apply in their own lives.

The first of “The First Adventures of Thelma Thistle and her Friends” book series deals with themes of self-assurance, bravery, friendship, and strength. Children will get to know that there is much to learn in life, just like Thelma. Of course, with the values learned from reading this book also come fun and excitement. The wonderfully imagined characters, the conversational and simple narratives and the vibrant illustrations will surely capture the interest and following of young readers.

"The First Adventures of Thelma Thistle and her Friends" is a great early holiday gift for the young ones.



The First Adventures of Thelma Thistle and her Friends

Written by Joyce Crawford

Published by Xlibris

Published date: January 15, 2016

Paperback price: $21.99



About the Author

Joyce Crawford grew up in the little southern town of Hawthorne, Florida in the 1950’s. She was blessed by having three generations of loving family nearby. One of her happiest memories was living next door to her great Uncle Delbert in a sweet little white house with green trim located just across the overpass.

“Thelma” was thirty years in the making. The inspiration for “Thelma” came by way of the 1988 comedy movie, “The Funny Farm,” starring Chevy Chase. The author jotted down her initial thoughts but those pages lingered in a box for thirty years next to her son’s first pair of shoes. Once retired, the author again picked up pen to paper again and “Thelma” was finally born.