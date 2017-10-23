Halloween Casino Bonuses at Jackpot Capital Casino include 31 Free Spins of Witch’s Brew Slot

“We like to recognize and reward our most active players by inviting them to join our VIP Club,” said manager Oliver Smith. “But no matter how much or how little you play, everyone automatically earns Comp Points -- that can be converted to cash -- every time they play. Double comp points when they play the game of the month!”

Jackpot Capital Casino offers some of the best Halloween slot games ever made, including the popular Witch’s Brew and brand new Bubble Bubble 2 slots from Realtime Gaming. So they decided to start Halloween a little early this year. Beginning this Friday and continuing until Halloween night, players can get casino bonuses up to $200 that include 31 free spins on the Witch’s Brew slot game. VIP players can claim an up to $3100 bonus.



Halloween Casino Bonuses

Both of these Halloween deposit bonuses include 31 free spins on the Witch’s Brew slot:



50% Deposit Bonus -- up to $200

Coupon code: EVILWITCH2017

Maximum bonus amount: $200



Special offer for VIPs:

100% Deposit Bonus -- up to $3100

Coupon Code: VIPWITCH2017



Available from Friday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 31st.

Witch’s Brew has been a favourite with Jackpot Capital players since it made its debut last Halloween. With Black Cats, Bubbling Cauldrons and Magical Potions spinning on its five reels, the enchanting, spell-binding online slot game has two bewitching bonus features. One holds Wilds for the next spin and the other awards up to 125 free spins.

Jackpot Captial also offers the new Bubble Bubble 2 Halloween slot from RTG. This sequel to the original Bubble Bubble slot features two sexy Witches and three bonus features awarding free spins.



It’s not unusual for Jackpot Capital to offer premium bonuses to VIP players. Casino VIP benefits are detailed here: https://www.jackpotcapital.eu/vip/vip-club1.



Players all over the world enjoy Jackpot Capital’s games in wide-screen, high resolution format on their desktop and laptop computers or in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube