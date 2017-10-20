Contemplating Life and the Struggles of Man

It is man’s nature to reflect on his life and his struggles. He forms his principles out of his experiences and might even aim to enlighten others who are struggling just as he is.



With this intention, Henry Chapman has come up with Espresso / Prose and Poetry, a compilation of his works to share his reveries on life through art and poems. He writes poems that span many topics, from the politically driven “The Hostile Warrior,” to “The Broken Stick” that speaks of the constant urge to learn. He intends to reach the minds of young adults, and even business owners.



“The book has an air of irony, mystery, and where the writer—that’s me—takes on different personas in a style that sometimes is blunt or to which I think sometimes sounds metallic in nature when oration is read from its passages,” says Chapman.



Espresso / Prose and Poetry is a rich collection of Chapman’s thoughts that have led him to self-awareness. It amuses while it pulls readers in and urges them to create vivid images in their minds and realize Chapman’s message.





Espresso / Prose and Poetry

Written by Henry Chapman

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $16.27



Book copies are available at BookVenture, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Henry Chapman was adopted by an Irish-German family in eastern Pennsylvania and spent part of his childhood in Long Island, New York. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted and spent time in the navy. He started writing in 2009 on BlogSpot.com. Years later, he finally found his voice as a writer and published his book, Espresso / Prose and Poetry.